WNY motorcycle safety group thanks veterans with ride past Batavia VA

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local motorcycle safety group is saying thank you to veterans in Western New York.

Members of American Bikers Aimed Toward Education out of Genesee County slowly rode past Batavia’s VA Medical Center Sunday morning.

Organizers say the main purpose of this was to show and promote patriotism, goodwill, and respect to veterans who are there right now.

“We were able to stop here. Hopefully next year we can hopefully do more like a kind of ceremony over here on the same day but we would like to keep this an annual thing. The day before flag day. Just so everyone some love. All these vets,” said Genesee County ABATE President Tim Johnson.

About 50 bikers took part in the special ride.