WNY National Cemetery looking for electric golf carts to help out Honor Guard

CORFU, N.Y. (WIVB) — Volunteers for the new Western New York National Cemetery in Corfu are hoping you can help make sure future funerals go off without a hitch.

The WNY National Cemetery Memorial Council helps the V.A. by basically planning, fundraising for, and executing things for the local branch that the V.A. can’t fund. That’s why they’re hoping they can get two or three electric carts donated to help out the Honor Guard.

Right now, the permanent committal building is still under construction. That’s where the funeral services actually happen. But it’s pretty far from where the Honor Guard’s trailer is.

Related Content Former Erie County Executive Dennis Gorski has died

Retired veteran Patrick Welch says three four-person carts or two six-person carts would take care of the whole 12-member Honor Guard.

“With many of our honor guard members in their late 60s, 70s, 80s, when we’re doing 3, 4, 5, funerals a day, it’s a little cumbersome on them to be walking from the temporary Honor Guard building over to the new permanent committal building,” said Welch.

Welch expects the permanent committal building to be done in August or September.

If you’re able to help, please contact pwwusmc@gmail.com.