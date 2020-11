BERGEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday afternoon, a 74-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Route 19 in Bergen.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Authorities say Caroline Bianchi’s SUV crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a van.

Bianchi was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the crash and what led to it.