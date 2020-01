DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Zac Brown Band is coming back to Darien Lake this June.

Joining the eclectic country group on the Roar With the Lions Tour is special guest Gregory Alan Isakov.

The concert will take place on June 14 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale January 17 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $40.25 to $108.25.

When they’re available, those interested can buy tickets at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.