Genesse County GLOW YMCA calls on the community to help with fundraising

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The GLOW YMCA in Genesee County is working to create a healthy living campus in downtown Batavia and officials are asking for the public’s help.



The YMCA is partnering with Rochester Regional Health United Memorial Medical Center to build the new facility that will include a wellness center, indoor pool, group exercise studios, and youth spaces.



So far, more than 11 million dollars has been raised. Leaders with the YMCA are hoping the community will support the one million dollar public campaign goal.



“This new Y is for the children, adults, and families in our community. It will be a place for people from all walks of life to come together to gather and improve their quality of life. We invite everyone to join us in this exciting campaign that will not only transform the lives of the people we serve but the entire community,” said Robb Walker, CEO of GLOW YMCA.



The project is expected to break ground this fall and should be completed this year.

