Get ready to take the plunge – 15th annual Polar Plunge at Woodlawn Beach is Saturday

(WIVB) – The weather has taken a wintry turn – but that won’t stop nearly 800 brave people from plunging into Lake Erie this weekend.

The 15th annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics is this Saturday at 2 p.m. at Woodlawn Beach. Registration is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Woodlawn Beach Cleanup is Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon, and diving teams from the Hamburg Town Police, New York State Police, New York State Park Police, and Erie County Sheriff’s Office will clean the beach to get ready for the event.

On Friday, schools from across WNY will take part in the inaugural “Cool School Challenge” at Woodlawn Beach.

Last year’s event involved 350 participants raising $105,000.

If you’d like to join this year’s Polar Plunge as a team or as an individual, click here.