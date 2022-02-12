Getzville and Ellicott Creek Fire departments team up for ice and cold water rescue training

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Firefighters in Amherst are taking advantage of the slightly warmer weather conditions and recent rain to conduct ice and cold water rescue training.

Three stations were set up along the semi-frozen pond on Muir Lake in Amherst. The first was a dive station, where Getzville and Ellicott Creek firefighters went below the ice with breathing equipment. The second required firefighters to rescue while sliding out on the ice. The third was a rescue from the shoreline.

This rigorous training isn’t isolated to just these two departments. A fire company just down the road was ready for action when called.

“Just a few days ago, there was a rescue in the City of Tonawanda, using these exact techniques,” said water rescue coordinator Bob Zacher.

There are many important aspects of ice safety to keep in mind, but Lieutenant David Morales says knowing what compromised ice looks like might be the most important.

“Bodies of water never freeze exactly the same year to year. It doesn’t matter whether you’re exploring a frozen pond for the first time, or you’re going out for the fifteenth year in a row, ice fishing on Lake Erie,” said Morales. “You always want to make sure the ice is strong enough to support you.”

Ways to detect unstable ice include melting near the shoreline, slush on the surface, pooling water, and dark-colored ice.

First responders say you should always have a clear plan and never go out on the ice alone. Tell people where you’re going, when you’re leaving, and when you expect to return.

The Red Cross has more advice on ice and water safety.