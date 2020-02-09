Getzville Fire Company holds 103rd installation dinner

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–It was a special night for one of the oldest and most active volunteer fire departments in Western New York.

The Getzville Fire Company hosted its 103rd installation dinner at its fire hall on Dodge Road in Amherst Saturday. The event featured a swearing-in ceremony for dozens of officers in the fire company.

Getzville volunteers handle calls from the UB North campus, the 990 Expressway, and many Amherst businesses and neighborhoods.



News 4’s Jacquie Walker once again served as emcee for the event.