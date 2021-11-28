Getzville garage fire causes $600,000 in damages

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Sunday afternoon garage fire on Heim Road in Getzville caused an estimated $600,000 in damages as crews worked to battle the flames.

The fire at 375 Heim Road broke out just before 4 p.m., spreading through the house. The Getzville Fire Department responded and the residents evacuated.

The fire was put out and reported as under control less than 30 minutes after it was called in. The damage to the structure is pegged at an estimated $400,000 and contents $200,000. The cause is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.