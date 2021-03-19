Gillibrand calls for investigation into sexual misconduct allegation against Rep. Reed

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The sexual misconduct allegation made against Rep. Tom Reed, a Southern Tier Republican, should be “full investigated”, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said during a stop in Cheektowaga Friday.

The Washington Post reported Friday morning that Nicolette Davis, a former lobbyist, is accusing Reed of unhooking her bra and touching her thigh in a Minneapolis bar in 2017, when Davis was 25.

“This account of my actions is not accurate,” Reed said in a statement.

Gillibrand called the allegation “serious” while saying it should be investigated.

“It could be done through the House Ethics Committee,” Gillibrand said. “There is also a process in the House and Senate, but I don’t know enough about the allegations to know what the appropriate process would be.”

The Post report noted that Davis declined to file a complaint with the House Ethics Committee.

Late last week, Gillibrand called for the resignation of Governor Andrew Cuomo, a fellow Democrat who is facing at least seven allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. However when asked if she thought Reed should resign, Gillibrand reiterated that she believes the matter should be investigated.