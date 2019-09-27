Girl Scouts of WNY honor nine Women of Distinction

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Girl Scouts of Western New York honored women who have made an impact on our community tonight.

The Women of Distinction dinner and award ceremony thanked nine women from across the area.

Tonight’s fundraiser was not only to put a spotlight on women leaders but to teach important skills to the girls who helped organize the event.

“This is a very unique event because its girl run and girl lead. So from the planning to the greeting to the public speaking. Our girls are not just watching adults run an event they are actually leading it. Which is really what girl scouts is all about, is empowering girls for a lifetime of leadership,” CEO Alison Wilcox said.

The 2019 Women of Distinction are:

• Christine Bonaguide, Esq.: Partner, Hodgson Russ LLP

• Linda Clark, M.D.: Doctor of Preventive/Occupational Medicine, Founder and CEO, Clark Occupational Medicine Services

• Tory Irgang: Executive Director, Chautauqua Region Community Foundation

• Candace Johnson, Ph.D.: President and CEO, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

• Joyce A. Markiewicz: EVP, Chief Business Development Officer, Catholic Health

• Nadia Pizzaro: Homeless Services Director, BestSelf Behavioral Health, Inc.

• Katherine Conway-Turner, Ph.D.: President, Buffalo State College

• Lori Van Dusen: Founder and CEO, LVW Advisors

• Linda Zakrzewski: Volunteer of Distinction, Teacher, Family and Consumer Science, School 81 Buffalo