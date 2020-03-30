Girl Scouts of WNY move to all-online sales amid COVID-19 pandemic

(WIVB) – The Girl Scouts of WNY have formally moved to all-online sales of cookies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two weeks ago, the GSWNY had to cancel 750 planned, in-person cookie sales.

“As with so many organizations and individuals, the virus-related shutdown hit our girls at a most unfortunate time. This is when they would ordinarily be outside of stores and churches selling their Shortbreads, Thin Mints and the whole array of wonderful Girl Scout cookies,” GSWNY CEO Alison Wilcox said Monday. “Since that’s not presently possible, we want everyone to know that they can go online to buy cookies, either for themselves or to donate to health-care workers, first responders and our older citizens.”

The online cookie program can be found here.

Interested buyers or donors can also email customercare@gswny.org to be matched with a troop, or they can contact scouts and troop leaders they know directly.