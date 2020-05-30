Girl Scouts of WNY release statement on arrest of troop leader

(WIVB)–The Girl Scouts of Western New York are sharing a message with the public regarding the arrest of a local girl scout troop leader on child sex abuse charges.

Friday, a judge virtually arraigned Marty Walton and his wife Shani in Niagara County Court.

Walton, of North Tonawanda, is charged with two felony counts of first-degree sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. His wife is charged with two misdemeanors.



Saturday, the Girl Scouts of Western New York say this is the first time a volunteer has ever been involved in such allegations.

CEO Alison Wilcox released the following statement:

“This is hugely distressing to all of us at GSWNY. The troop co-leader passed thorough background checks in 2016 and again in October 2019. We are conducting a rigorous internal investigation, reviewing our regulations, and will cooperate fully with law enforcement. We ask for privacy for the victims and their families at this difficult time.”



According to Niagara County’s District Attorney, the Amherst Police Department is investigating more allegations.