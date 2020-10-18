GoFundMe for funeral costs of Medina High School graduate killed at Lockport party reaches goal in less than 24 hours

(WIVB) – The GoFundMe page for funeral costs for a young Medina woman who was killed in a shooting at a Lockport Halloween party has raised $20,000, its goal.

Donations from the fundraiser will go to Cheyenne Farewell’s family. It was created last night.

“We are devastated and there are no words to describe the pain and anguish her family and friends are experiencing right now,” the GoFundMe page states.

The page says the fundraiser was organized by Batavia Downs.

Farewell was a 2018 graduate of Medina High School. At least two of the other five shooting victims at the party were Medina High School students, the district said in a Facebook post.

The district will have a counseling team available for students who need it on Monday.