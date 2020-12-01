GoFundMe set up for Machias family following Thanksgiving Eve crash that claimed the lives of mother, 2-year-old

(WIVB) – A GoFundMe page has been set up for a Machias family involved in a fatal crash in Royalton the night before Thanksgiving.

The crash claimed the life of 31-year-old Danielle Dujenski and her two-year-old daughter.

The other occupants of the vehicle, husband Garrett Dujenski and four other children, were injured, Garrett in critical condition.

They had been driving along Route 77 in Royalton when a man driving a pickup truck ran a stop sign on Griswold Street and collided with their minivan.

The GoFundMe page will go toward the family’s funeral costs, medical costs, and other needs. You can donate here.