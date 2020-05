(WIVB) – A GoFundMe page has been started for the man whose van was burned in Niagara Square Saturday night.

According to the page, the owner is Buffalo resident George Osei, a bail bondsman with a local bail bonds agency.

“He dedicates his time and energy to helping others and unfortunately fell victim to the rioting in Buffalo, NY on Saturday, May 30th 2020,” the GoFundMe says.

Someone decided to, for no reason, target his van and burn it to the ground.

