Golf tournament for amputees held Monday at Lancaster Country Club

by: WIVB Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)– A golf tournament for amputees returned to Lancaster Country Club today.

Proceeds from this year’s tournament will provide a college scholarship for Nicole Miller of West Seneca, who’s an amputee. She’s pursuing a career in pharmacology and toxicology.

This is the tenth year for the event, that helps improve the lives of people in the amputee community, including sending kids to camp.

Organizers say they hope to have the tournament back next year, but they’ll probably need a new location.

