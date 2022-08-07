LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — 140 golfers enjoyed Saturday out on the course, for an important cause. Each group playing in an effort to end the addiction stigma.

The Friends and Neighbors, or “FAN” Tournament raises awareness and funding, with a goal of reversing the addiction crisis.

What began as a way to bring friends and neighbors together for a round of golf, has now turned a way to raise awareness. The tournament was created back in 2017, by Lancaster native, Tom Mediak.

Each year, its’ proceeds are donated to a cause the Lancaster community is passionate about.

For the third year the recipient is Shatterproof, a non-profit organization dedicated to reversing the addiction crisis in the United States.

The event honors the late Jim Leary, a Lancaster man who tragically lost his battle with addiction.

“Jim was my best friend, he like my brother,” said volunteer, Kevin Au. “To be able to have this day and keep his memory alive means everything.”

The goal is to raise $10,000 for Shatterproof.

If you are interested in learning more or donating, head here.