“Good Deed Grocery” brings free basic care items to International Preparatory students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A grocery store is now inside the International Preparatory school in Buffalo to give students basic care items.

Rachel Kent, a business teacher at I-Prep, says this is needed now more than ever for most of the student body.

“Our school does qualify 95% of the students for free and reduced lunch. So, the need is there,” said Kent. “We know about the need, it’s documented, and we can do something to change the number of kids who don’t have what they need every day.”

Through online donations, kids can get soap, deodorant, body wash, and shampoo for free. They can also pick up non-perishable items for their family. With the program quickly growing, partners like Colvin Cleaners are stepping in to help out.

“They donated a hundred coats, hats, gloves, and we recently got a project with 50 brand new blankets,” said Kent.

