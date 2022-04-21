BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One local businesswoman is celebrating the launch of her new composting business just in time for Earth Day.

Jeana Fran Joine has always been interested in helping people reduce their waste.

Two years ago, she started working on a project that finally came to fruition this month.

“I was looking to compost and I thought about my time living in an apartment and how that was pretty difficult without having a backyard so I just wanted to bridge a gap and offer a service that is different and unique in the area,” she said.

Good Neighbors Compost sets up bins in communal locations where anyone, not only residents, can drop off food scraps.

Right now, there are bins at 500 Seneca and Buffalo River Landing.

Starting May 3, there will also be a bin at Elm Street Bakery in East Aurora.

“We can be disconnected from our waste so when it goes to a landfill it’s kind of out of sight, out of mind and when food goes to a landfill it ends up rotting there and it produces methane gas which goes into the environment which is just bad for climate change and food has a lot more good it can do rather than going to the landfill. There are so many scraps you can give to us like veggies, fruits, coffee grounds, pasta, bread, pet hair.”

There is a full list of accepted foods on her website.

When people sign up, they get the code to one of the bins. Food scraps can be dropped off and Joine picks them up each week and brings them to Buffalo River Compost.

“They do a process there where they mix it into soil, it decomposes and it creates really good nutrient-rich compost which helps produce more plants and grow other food so it really is a nice full circle process.”

It’s $14 per month to subscribe and the first month is free.

Business pricing varies depending on the bin size and how often she needs to pick up the waste.

To sign up or put a new bin somewhere, people can contact her directly through her website or Instagram.

