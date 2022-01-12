Good Samaritan donates thousands of N95 masks to Buffalo Police, Hertel & Elmwood businesses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Good Samaritan is keeping the Queen City’s nickname alive after donating 10,000 N95 masks to Councilman Joel Feroleto’s office.

“This is the perfect example of why people call Buffalo ‘the City of Good Neighbors.’ There’s just someone who goes out, wants to help other people – no recognition – just because it’s what they want to do in their heart,” Feroleto said.

The donor had two requests: to remain anonymous, and that the face masks must go to the Buffalo Police Department and to the Elmwood and Hertel Business Associations.

“This person said they really respected and appreciated the hard work that the police do, as well as the retailers around the holidays and the small businesses,” Feroleto said. “So they wanted to be there to help some people during he pandemic.”

Hertel Business Association President Judy Porto-Fiorella said she was so thankful when she got the call about these masks, and that the donation will be a huge help to businesses already hurting during this pandemic.

“They’re still struggling. They’re still coming off of this pandemic, and being shut down and reopening, and trying to get employees. This to them is a great boost,” she said.

Each Buffalo Police officer will get about seven N95 masks thanks to this donation, something Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said will help keep the department safe as omicron cases are on the rise.

“Officers, like the rest of the public, have suffered from cases of COVID,” he said. “The recommendation is the hardier mask, the N95, so this donation is very timely and we’re appreciative of the anonymous donor thinking of our department.”