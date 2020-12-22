GOP, correctional officers’ union rally to keep Gowanda Correctional open

GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – One day after the state announced three prisons, including Gowanda Correctional Facility, would close, Republican members of the state legislature joined officials from NYSCOPBA to call on Governor Andrew Cuomo to reverse the decision.

Gowanda, Watertown Correctional Facility, and the Clinton Annex in Dannemora are all scheduled to close on March 30th, 2021 Department of Corrections and Community Supervision officials say. The 2020-21 state budget authorized the closures with 90-day notice, which came on Monday.

“Honestly, we were hoping it would not happen this year. But it did four days before Christmas,” said Mark Deburgomaster on Tuesday in front of the Gowanda facility. Deburgomaster is the Western Region Vice President for NYSCOPBA, the union which represents correctional officers.

Deburgomaster and union members were joined by Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, Republican Senators Pat Gallivan and George Borrello, and Assemblyman Joe Giglio.

“I think it’s very appropriate that we are standing out here in the cold, because once again our governor and the leadership in Albany have left the hardworking people of this area out in the cold,” Borrello said.

In a statement Monday, DOCCS spokesperson Thomas Mailey referenced “physical infrastructure, program offerings, facility security level, specialized medical and mental health services, other facilities in the area to minimize the impact to staff, potential reuse options and areas of the State where prior closures have occurred in order to minimize the impact to communities” as factors considered while deciding which facilities to close.

Mailey also noted the inmate population has declined 39 percent since 2011. In that time, 17 facilities have closed, not counting the three that will close by March. DOCCS officials estimate the additional closures will save $89 million annually.

“This is part of a larger story to acknowledge the fact that our prison population has declined dramatically,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul.

In addition to the rally Tuesday, seven Republican members of the state legislature sent Cuomo a letter urging him to keep the three facilities open. A spokesperson for Governor Cuomo did not respond to an email requesting comment.

Instead, DOCCS officials sent an additional statement, which said in part, “Two sites, Gowanda and Watertown, were not originally built as correctional facilities and were repurposed in order to house incarcerated individuals at a time when beds were needed.”

Mailey said no layoffs are anticipated as a result of these closures, and that DOCCS will work with bargaining units, “to provide staff opportunities for priority placement via voluntary transfers and will receive priority in terms of employment at other facilities or other state agencies as a result of the formal Civil Service process that is followed with the closure of a correctional facility.”

Deburgomaster said neighboring Collins Correctional Facility has fewer than 10 openings, meaning most of the 511 NYSCOPBA members at Gowanda will likely have to commute to their next facility or move.

“Some of these officers are going to have to travel from two-and-a-half to three hours just to make the next available work location,” he said.

“Are they going to get jobs? That’s what the governor says. I wonder,” said Ortt. “I wonder if they’re all going to be able to uproot their families and find jobs elsewhere in the state.”

Even Hochul appeared sympathetic.

“My heart goes out to their families,” she said. “I know this is a very disruptive thing to happen at Christmas time.”