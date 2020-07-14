Gov. Cuomo announces crackdown on work zone violations

(WIVB)–Governor Cuomo announced the launch of “Operation Hardhat” on Tuesday.

The New York State Department of Transportation, Thruway Authority and New York State Police will be cracking down on work zone violations across the state.

Cuomo says this statewide traffic enforcement detail will target reckless and distracted drivers in active highway construction and maintenance zones.

Troopers will be present within the work zones, dressed as highway maintenance workers, to identify drivers who disobey flagging personnel, speed through the work zone, or violate the state’s Move Over Law.

According to the governor, the DOT, Thruway Authority, and the State Police are also planning a statewide enforcement and education campaign later this summer to continue promoting driver awareness and the need to follow the Move Over Law.

“New York’s highway workers and first responders put their personal safety on the line every day to help ensure our roads and bridges remain safe and in good repair,” Governor Cuomo said. “As New Yorkers, we have a responsibility to keep these essential workers out of harm’s way – and that means slowing down, moving over, and using common sense. We have zero tolerance for those who drives recklessly and endanger the lives of others.”

During last year’s “Operation Hardhat,” officials say there were 1,048 tickets issued across the state, including 493 speed violations, 92 cell phone violations, 94 seatbelt, and two child restraint violations, 72 move over violations, eight failures to obey a traffic control device, two failures to obey a flagger, two DWI and 283 other violations.