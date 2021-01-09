Gov. Cuomo announces ECMC nurse who will take his Bills playoff ticket

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Earlier this week, the governor said he would not attend the Bills playoff game so he could re-write his “state of the state” address for Monday.

During Friday’s news briefing from Albany, he identified the nurse who will take his place at Bills Stadium.

“The nurses picked Brianna Brandon, and Brianna is bringing her mother to the game, so congratulations, have fun. I wish I were there. Go Bills.” Andrew Cuomo, Governor, New York State

Brianna works in the intensive care unit at ECMC.