Gov. Cuomo says Bills fans in stadium depends on WNY COVID-19 rates

(WIVB)– The Buffalo Bills are AFC East champions and if you saw the scene at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport last night, you would know fans could not be more excited.

The big win has many fans wondering if they’ll be allowed in Bills Stadium for a playoff game.

During a December 20 press conference, Governor Cuomo was asked how he felt about fans crowding the airport and if Bills Mafia would be allowed in the stadium.

In regard to the crowds the airport saw last night, the governor said “large gatherings should concern everyone, you know if you’re wearing masks and there’s some social distancing it’s better, but large gatherings, of course, are a concern.”

He followed up by saying how he wants to attend a Bills’ game as much as the next person.

When asked if fans would be allowed back inside the Orchard Park stadium, he said the decision will be up to the New York State Commissioner of Health Dr. Howard Zucker.

The factors informing Dr. Zucker’s decision hinge on how Western New York is faring with “the infection rate, the hospitalization rate, etc.,” said the governor.

The governor said the Bills organization has submitted a re-opening plan to the Department of Health. Cuomo said he believes the department has not yet “opined” on the plan.

However, the governor did say the Department of Health is looking at alternatives, considering ideas from other stadiums around the country that are allowing fans in.

Dr. Zucker, who will be making the decision, said the stadium is not the big concern, but tailgating is the issue.

“The big issue here is the tailgate party, prior to the game. And that’s more of a challenge than even trying to get fans into a stadium appropriately. We have looked at other stadiums that are similar size and capacity.” Dr. Howard Zucker, Commissioner, New York State Department of Health

The governor told reporters, the Buffalo Bills have stood the test of time and are providing good news during a year filled with bad news.

Cuomo also commented on the Bills’ performance saying:

“That was a great game yesterday, by the way. That was just unbelievable. I mean really incredible you almost sensed the energy and the optimism and the confidence in the way they played yesterday. Josh Allen was just unbelievable.” Andrew Cuomo, Governor, New York State

Governor Cuomo said the Finger Lakes region is the big concern now.

Today's update on the numbers:



Total COVID hospitalizations are at 6,185.



Of the 197,251 tests reported yesterday, 9,957 were positive (5.05% of total).



Sadly, there were 123 fatalities. pic.twitter.com/AG14TCuAjh — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 20, 2020

