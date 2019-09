NEW YORK (WIVB)–Governor Cuomo has announced a statewide donation drive to help the people of the Bahamas rebuild after hurricane Dorian.

The storm wreaked havoc across the island nation killing dozens and leaving tens of thousands with food or shelter.

The state is now asking that you donate non-perishable food items and personal hygiene products to those effect by Dorian.

You can drop off those items at the State Office building on Court Street in Buffalo from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.