Gow School responds to sexual abuse allegations by former students

SOUTH WALES N.Y. (WIVB)–A college preparatory school for students with learning disabilities responded Tuesday to claims of abuse made by former students.

In a statement, the Gow School says it takes allegations such as these seriously and that the “school’s leaders, faculty and staff continue to be vigilant, trained and aware of all policies and protocols to assure a safe, inclusive and healthy living and learning environment.”

The school says it was not invited to Tuesday’s press conference and says is uncertain as to the content, but they will continue through the litigation process.

The school says it undertook an investigation into allegations of historical misconduct on its own initiative back in 2019 prior to litigation and released a report that was “thorough and conclusive and the school transparently recounted its findings to the Gow community and the public.”

Read the full statement below:

“First, Gow takes allegations such as these seriously. Misconduct in any form has no place at Gow. The school’s leaders, faculty and staff continue to be vigilant, trained and aware of all policies and protocols to assure a safe, inclusive and healthy living and learning environment.” “Second, Gow undertook an investigation into allegations of historical misconduct in 2019 on its own initiative and before any litigation commenced. As a result of that investigation, which followed national best practices, on March 27, 2020, Gow released a report based on the year-long, independent investigation of sexual abuse allegations from 18-plus years ago. That report was thorough and conclusive and the school transparently recounted its findings to the Gow community and the public.” “Today, we want to praise the graduates and other reporters who came forward to tell their stories, and we have apologized to them and the Gow community for what they went through. The report found no systemic administrative coverup or ignoring of abuse allegations. In fact, it found that the individuals involved had not reported these incidents to school leaders at the time.” “Nothing uncovered in this investigation occurred after 2002, and most of the findings related to the 1990s. Gow is a very different school today with faculty and students well trained and informed of proper boundaries and awareness in this realm.” “While neither Gow nor its counsel were invited to the press conference today and therefore are uncertain as to the content, Gow takes these matters seriously and will continue through the litigation process. It is significant to note, however, that Gow has spent months requesting additional information from plaintiffs’ counsel regarding alleged witnesses and other information, and plaintiffs’ counsel has wholly failed to respond.”

