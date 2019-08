GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)- One of the Grand Island Bridges will be transformed into a filming location for “A Quiet Place 2.”

Both lanes of the northbound South Grand Island Bridge from Tonawanda to the island will be closed at around midnight Sunday morning so crews can set up and shoot scenes for the film.

Traffic will be diverted to the other bridge,with one-lane of traffic in each direction, so use an alternate route if you can.