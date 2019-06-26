Grand Island business owner admits to tax fraud

A Grand Island business owner admitted to criminal tax fraud, according to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.

Owner of River Beaver LLC, a restaurant operated at Beaver Island Clubhouse in Grand Island, 28-year-old Patrick Wirth of Grand Island failed to pay New York State after collecting $56,976 in sales tax from customers of his banquet facility between August 2015 and August 2017.

Officials say he pleaded guilty in Erie County Court on June 14 and paid $15,000 in restitution, with a remaining balance of about $42,000.

Wirth faces up to seven years in prison. He’s due back in court on September 3 for sentencing.