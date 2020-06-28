Grand Island celebrates Class of 2020 with drive-in graduation at Beaver Island State Park

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – On Grand Island, families celebrated the Class of 2020 with a drive-in graduation on Sunday.

Hundreds of cars filled up the lot at Beaver Island State Park, allowing small groups to walk the stage while their families took pictures.

“The one thing they wanted was to be together all in one place, one final time before they left and moved on to their various adventures in life,” Grand Island High School principal Michael Lauria said.

Lauria says the Class of 2020 has been through a lot, and he hopes they learn something from it that will help them do big things in the future.