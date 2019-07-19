Grand Island man indicted for two bank robberies in 2018

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A six-count indictment has been returned by a federal grand jury in the case of Timothy Mulvey, 32, of Grand Island, charging him with aggravated bank robbery, intent to commit a larceny, and bank larceny.

According to the U.S. Attorney James Kennedy, on June 27 of last year, Mulvey robbed the Northwest Savings Bank on Grand Island Boulevard, where he displayed a weapon demanding money from a bank teller.

Mulvey also robbed the M&T Bank on Military Road in Niagara Falls, where he also displayed a weapon during the robbery.

“Working with the FBI, our dedicated and professional partners in local law enforcement worked diligently for over a year to conduct a thorough and exhaustive investigation which culminated in the charges contained in this indictment. The citizen of both Erie and Niagara County are well served by the many dedicated men and women of state, county, and local law enforcement who truly stand on the front line of our defense against violent criminals,” Kennedy said.

He was arraigned and detained this afternoon.

The charges carry a maximum of 25 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.