BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Roswell Park nurse was sentenced to 37 months in prison after tampering with and stealing medications, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Tuesday.

Kelsey A. Mulvey, 30, of Grand Island was convicted of tampering with a consumer product.

The U.S. Attorney’s office stated that between February and June 2018, while working as a registered nurse at Roswell Park Comprehensive Center, Mulvey tampered with and stole medications from dispensing machines throughout the hospital, which held the medications for patients.

She reportedly utilized patient medical databases to search for those that prescribed hydromorphone due to her needing patient profiles to access the machines. At times, Mulvey would divert vials of medications from the dispensing machine and not administer the medication to any patient.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Mulvey did so to satisfy her addiction.

On July 27, 2018, one of Mulvey’s scheduled vacation days, she was observed accessing a dispensing machine, carrying a backpack and exiting a medication room she was not assigned to. It was later determined she used the drawer for hydromorphone, and she was later placed on administrative leave in lieu of termination.

From June to July 2018, there was a series of waterborne infections in which six patients grew ill, and an investigation by the hospital concluded that the tampering with hydromorphone vials was the result.