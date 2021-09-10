Grandparent arrested after seriously injuring Buffalo assistant principal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Teachers Federation is calling for patience and understanding after a Buffalo Schools assistant principal was seriously injured by a grandparent Friday.

A Buffalo Public Schools spokesperson tells News 4 that a grandfather was arrested after getting abusive with three staff members at Roosevelt Academy, PS #65. The Buffalo Teacher’s Federation says an assistant principal at Roosevelt was seriously injured during the altercation.

An order of protection was issued and the man is barred from school property.

“We ask that rather than angry displays and actions that there be understanding and cooperation as we

work together to overcome these unprecedented challenges. We are committed to continue working

with you,” said BTF President Philip Rumore.

“Anyone causing or attempting to cause physical harm on school property is subject to the consequences of the District’s Code of Conduct and will be referred to the police for potential criminal prosecution,” a BPS spokesperson said.

The specific cause of the fight has not been released.