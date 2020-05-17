Grease Pole Festival postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

1  of  3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Another summer tradition is put on pause this year due to COVID-19.

Officials with the Grease Pole Festival announced Sunday that they are postponing the 51st annual festival amid the pandemic.

Organizers say it is with a “heavy heart” that they push back one of Buffalo’s longest-running ethnic festivals. They hope to hold a one-day event once it is safe to gather in groups but have no set date at this time.

The annual festival is held at the Agustin Pucho Olivencia Community Center and thousands of people attend the three-day event.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

