“Great Lake Jumper” makes a splash in Lake Erie in effort to raise money for struggling music venues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chicago man who found peace in the waters of Lake Michigan is now traveling the Great Lakes. Dan O’Conor who’s now known as “The Great Lake Jumper” stopped by Buffalo Friday.

He jumped into Lake Erie, at Wilkeson Pointe. Dan first jumped into Lake Michigan last June as a hangover cure. He then started doing it every day to beat the stress of 2020.

Dan is now using his newfound fame to raise money for live music venues, struggling to survive because of the pandemic.

“These small businesses, these small clubs that host these bands are, the small businesses that make America. And they’re the building blocks of a billion-dollar live music industry,” said O’Conor.

Dan says the experience has helped his mental health, improving his outlook on life.