BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Ground broke Tuesday on the addition for Surmet’s Hertel Avenue facility.

Surmet’s Alon brand, Transparent Ceramic, is used by the defense department, as well as in commercial applications.

This high-tech product has already grabbed the attention of Tesla’s Elon Musk.

The investment is also expected to bring some high-paying jobs to the Surmet plant.