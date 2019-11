(BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)-Local leaders gathered in Buffalo Saturday, for the official groundbreaking of the Buffalo River Fest Park Wharf Shelter.

Representatives from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, the Buffalo and Erie County Greenway Commission, and the Valley Community Association were on hand for the event.

The new structure will be added to the park on Ohio street. Mary Wilson says that she is proud that it will be part of her late husband’s legacy.