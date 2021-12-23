Group gives Pendleton restaurant $700 tip, part of ‘Shock ‘n Clause’ social media trend

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — ‘Shock ‘n Clause’ is a trend going around social media this holiday season. It’s a way for people to give back to local restaurants that have struggled during the pandemic.

A group of local women paid a visit to a restaurant in Pendleton to try out the trend.

Lynn Magistrale went out to brunch at Craft Coffee House in Pendleton with eight of her friends on Tuesday.

They each decided to throw $100 in a pool, spend it on breakfast, and donate whatever was left after a tough year for restaurants.

“We just wanted to make sure to give back to those restaurants and especially the staff that work so hard to make it happen, the cooks, the behind the scenes, the servers, and we wanted to make sure they know we are there for them as a community,” Magistrale said.

After enjoying their meal, the group called over the manager and a couple other employees and gave them $700.

“The amount they donated was insane, you don’t really see that especially in small businesses,” said manager Jennifer Smith. “You don’t think it’s gonna happen to you and when it does it makes you a little speechless for sure.”

$700 tip – why not?



This was our first ever Shock 'N Claus and we can't wait to do it again next holiday season! ❤️🤍🎅



We picked Craft Coffee in Pendleton because it's veteran owned and run 🇺🇲@Celizabeth107 @lynnmarie13 @WNYHeroes @SabresPup to pic.twitter.com/zuscaylcs3 — Kate Glaser (@KateGIaser) December 23, 2021

This is the first year the group tried out ‘Shock ‘n Clause’ and Magistrale said they hope to double the number next year.

“We were in a situation where maybe don’t need that extra cup of coffee, maybe I don’t need that extra item or article of clothing, and so we were able to share what we had to give to others that maybe don’t have it this time of the year,” she said.

Craft Coffee House owner Nicholas Graves also has a surprise for his staff.

“What we’re gonna do with that money is put it straight into the pool and my wife and I have decided to match the amount so essentially we’re gonna double it and that’ll all go to our employees for Christmas.”

