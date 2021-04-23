Group ready to resume vaccination for homebound residents once Johnson & Johnson shot gets green light

(WIVB) — The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended reinstating use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Friday, meaning providers are another step closer to being able to offer that one-time shot to Americans 18 and older. The FDA and CDC recommended a pause on the J&J shot last week after six women reported a severe and rare blood clot.

The Visiting Nurses Association of Western New York is one group anxious to resume use of that particular vaccine. The VNA is one of two organizations which has partnered with Erie County to vaccinate the homebound.

“Because our patient population comes and goes, we felt that it was probably better for us to just use the Johnson & Johnson at this point in time,” said VNA President Lisa Greisler.

That means homebound vaccinations halted once the J&J pause was recommended last week. Greisler says they receive a supply of shots directly from Erie County, and were able to vaccinate 275 individuals prior to the pause.

“The vast majority of those are VNA patients, their caregivers, or other family members in the home,” Greisler pointed out.

She said as soon as they are able to, they’ll pick up right where they left off.

“We already have people identified on our waiting list,” she said. “Patients have already come to us and said they’re interested in receiving the vaccine. We do have doses here at our office that we were preparing to use last week until the hold was placed.

“So we’re ready to begin doing that again as soon as we get the go ahead.”