NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)- Military at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve station are recognizing some Western New Yorkers who have been promoted.



Lockport native Lieutenant Colonel Todd Guay was promoted to the rank of Colonel and now takes command of the 107th Operations Group, where he will lead 370 New York Air National Guardsmen.



Getzville native Lieutenant Colonel Tom Griffin and Niagara County native Major Lindsay Doak were also promoted to leadership positions Saturday.