Gym owners open their doors for the first time since pandemic

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Monday, gyms and fitness centers can reopen across the state with some restrictions after months of waiting. News 4 went inside an East Amherst gym to see the changes they’ve made.

While most people are eager to finally be able to relieve some stress at the gym, Angela Jones admits it’s been a little stressful preparing to reopen.

“Triple checking everything, wiping everything down for the millionth time, just making sure everything was in order because we do open at 5 a.m.” said Angela Jones, co-owner of Synergy Fitness.

Jones owns Synergy Fitness on Transit Road with her husband. She says many members are eager to come back, while others may take their time.

“Personal training clients definitely come back but as for members, we haven’t had too many jump right away but it’s been steady,” said Jones.

Gyms, fitness centers, dance studios can all reopen this week at 33% capacity and masks must be worn at all times, according to NYS guidelines.

Jones says that’s something to get used to, but so far she hasn’t heard clients complaining.

“I’ve kind of talked to a couple of members already and they’re like it’s adjustment but it’s not horrible so not to shy away from it or get to nervous about coming in and working out,” said Jones.

Although it’s not required by the state, at Synergy Fitness has plexiglass in between machines like the treadmill and elliptical.

“We have stations with wipes so they have to wipe down everything that they touch, so they have to know that so anything you’re touching you got to make sure to grab a wipe,” sid Jones.

Jones says while they clean throughout the day, they’re also shutting down for two hours to clean the entire facility. She says gym owners are doing everything they can to give their clients a better peace of mind.

“I just, I hope everybody doesn’t get too afraid to come back,” said Jones.