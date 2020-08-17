Gyms could re-open as soon as next Monday; Cuomo asks county to make the final call

NEW YORK – Their eyes were on Governor Andrew Cuomo for months. But now, owners of gyms and fitness centers are turning their attention to county officials. They will ultimately decide when those facilities can re-open in Upstate New York, Cuomo announced Monday.

Counties can allow gyms and fitness centers to reopen as soon as August 24th. They must give the green light no later than September 2nd.

“The localities have a role here,” Cuomo said. “They have to inspect the gyms before they open or within two weeks of their reopening to make sure they’re meeting all of the requirements. That variation is to give localities more time if the localities need it.”

In Erie County, County Executive Mark Poloncarz will make the call. Thus far, there is no indication whether August 24th will be the day.

“Once (New York State) releases guidance for gym and fitness center inspections, our public health sanitarians will work these inspections into their scheduling,” said Kara Kane, spokesperson for the Erie County Department of Health.

In Niagara County, Legislator Rebecca Wydysh, the Republican chairwoman of the legislature, said it’s good news that gyms and fitness centers are one step closer to reopening. However, she questioned part of Cuomo’s plan.

“I’m concerned about requiring local health department inspections as a condition of reopening, considering gyms and fitness centers have never been under their purview,” Wydysh said. “We will have to wait for the Governor to release the specific guidelines to better understand what is required to reopen, what it will take for gyms to meet those requirements and how the county will fulfill this new, unexpected, inspection role.”

As of late Monday afternoon, the state had not yet publicly posted the reopening guidance for gyms and fitness centers, however Cuomo provided a preview during a press briefing in New York City earlier in the day.

Capacity will be capped at 33 percent. Everyone will have to wear a mask at all times, and must sign in. The state is recommending guests be screened for COVID-19, and is requiring an HVAC standard, with facilities operating at “MERV-13” or greater, unless an HVAC professional can document their inability to do so.

“The gyms are going to say these are difficult guidelines. And they are,” Cuomo said. “The mandatory masks, the mask is so effective. It’s such a sin that the nation still has not mandated masks.”

Counties will also be required to determine whether fitness centers can resume in-person classes. At Raw Renewal Yoga, that’s exclusively what owner Megan Castlevetere provides in her Downtown Buffalo Studio.

“We have to be inspected within the first couple of weeks anyway,” Castlevetere said. “I’m sure that will all be part of it. At this point, it’s just one more small thing. If we can go through months of not being open, I’m sure we can figure out how to get this done in a timely manner.”

Because of the mask requirement, Castlevetere says she will probably continue to conduct her high-intensity classes outdoors for the time being.

“In studio, we’ll probably be 10 feet apart, keeping the mask on,” she said. “We’ll do our more low-intensity classes indoors for now, and keep the high-intensity outdoors.”

