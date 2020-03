BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Habitat for Humanity is celebrating the completion of a new home in Buffalo.



The house on Hagen street was built with money raised from the “House Beer Built” campaign.

Over the last year, the non-profit teamed up with the Buffalo Niagara Brewers Association to raise money and build the new home.



This is the second home built with the help of this program. Officials say that they will be breaking ground on their third house next weekend.