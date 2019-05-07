Hairdresser who sexually assaulted teen customer at Orchard Park salon pleads guilty

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)– UPDATE: Stephen Savaglio, a hairdresser charged with criminal sex act, pleaded guilty to the highest charge against him on Monday.

Savaglio is scheduled to be sentenced on October 1, at 9:30 a.m.

He faces a maximum of seven years in prison.

ORIGINAL: A hairdresser has been charged with sexually assaulting a teen boy while cutting his hair.

Orchard Park police were called to Michael’s Studio on Buffalo Road Friday night for a report that a 14-year-old customer had been sexually assaulted there that evening.

The hairdresser, Stephen Savaglio, 68, of Lackawanna, was charged with second degree criminal sex act, forcible touching, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Orchard Park Police Lieutenant Patrick Fitzgerald says Savaglio had oral sexual contact with the teenage boy.

“It’s alleged that he performed the act on the juvenile victim,” Fitzgerald said.

Michael Crapsi, the owner of Michael’s Studio, said Savaglio was not an employee of the salon, but that he was a sub-contractor who rented out space in the building.

“I have never had anything like this happen before,” Crapsi said.

He added Savaglio, who rented with Crapsi for about 25 years, will no longer cut hair at his salon.

“I just want the family to know that my heart goes out to that young boy and his family,” Crapsi added.

Fitzgerald said the victim told his mother what happened after leaving the salon.

“Moving forward with the criminal charge, we were able to do so in a very timely manner as a result of the disclosure on the part of the 14-year-old victim to his mother,” the lieutenant said. “It’s important for kids to have relationships with family members where they’re comfortable sharing information like this.”

Savaglio was arraigned and released without bail. He’s due back in court May 24.