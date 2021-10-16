Halfway to Dyngus Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Polka dancers, rejoice!! Saturday marked the halfway point to Dyngus Day, and those who didn’t want to wait until April could get their fix at the Broadway Market.

Different vendors offered samples of food, drinks, desserts and more, and a live band playing Polka music kept patrons dancing to get everyone in the spirit of Dyngus.

“People look forward to it. They’re excited for new vendors, and for work that’s being done to the market,” Broadway Market manager Kathleen Peterson said. “Come on down, have fun. If you like food, come on down to the Broadway Market.”

Broadway Market will host Thanksgiving and Christmas activities in the coming months, but today proved it’s never too early to start celebrating in the Dyngus Day Capital of the World!

The next Dyngus Day will be held on April 18th, 2022.