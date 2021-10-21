Halloween Costume Thrifting at Goodwill of WNY

NORTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Halloween will be here before we know it and shopping for a costume doesn’t have to be *scary* for your bank account. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak headed to Goodwill of Western New York, to share some affordable ideas!

Every Goodwill Store is filled with pieces to create your own one-of-a kind costume. If you need some inspiration, they have a “Halloween Look Book.”

Stores also have a huge selection of brand new adorable costumes for kids, under $10.

If you get your costume from Goodwill, you can enter its’ Halloween Costume Contest on social media and win prizes.

Funds raised from the sale of the costumes support Goodwill’s workforce development programs to help people train for, find and keep good jobs in WNY.

