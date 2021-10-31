Halloween Safety Tips from New York State Police

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Halloween is here and plenty of little ghouls and goblins are excited to trick-or-treat! New York State Police Public Information Officer, Trooper James O’Callaghan, shared some tips to ensure your family has a safe and happy Halloween.
Trick or Treating
1- Stay in groups for safety and visibility.
2- Look both way before crossing the street.
3- Visibility, Glow sticks, lights bright colors.
4- ALWAYS ACCOMPANY YOUR KIDS!
Candy
1- No baked goods.
2- All candy in original wrappers.
3- Check all candy for tampering (staples…) if you find candy that has been tampered with, call 911.
Vehicles
1- Operators should anticipate heavy volumes of people on the roadway.
2- Go SLOW, kids might not pay attention to vehicles or their surroundings.
3- Don’t wear a mask while operating a vehicle.
4- Don’t drive distracted/Intoxicated.
Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.