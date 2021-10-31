Halloween Safety Tips from New York State Police

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Halloween is here and plenty of little ghouls and goblins are excited to trick-or-treat! New York State Police Public Information Officer, Trooper James O’Callaghan, shared some tips to ensure your family has a safe and happy Halloween.

Trick or Treating

1- Stay in groups for safety and visibility.

2- Look both way before crossing the street.

3- Visibility, Glow sticks, lights bright colors.

4- ALWAYS ACCOMPANY YOUR KIDS!

Candy

1- No baked goods.

2- All candy in original wrappers.

3- Check all candy for tampering (staples…) if you find candy that has been tampered with, call 911.

Vehicles

1- Operators should anticipate heavy volumes of people on the roadway.

2- Go SLOW, kids might not pay attention to vehicles or their surroundings.

3- Don’t wear a mask while operating a vehicle.

4- Don’t drive distracted/Intoxicated.