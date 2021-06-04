Hamburg councilwoman throws her support behind keeping the skyway

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A councilwoman from Hamburg is sticking up for the skyway.

Beth Farrell has introduced legislation showing opposition to tearing it down. It would also create a public forum, so residents can share their views and opinions.

Farrell tells us the skyway is critical for commuters in her town.

“They enjoy the ability to travel back and forth to their employment on a direct route. They feel it’s safe, it’s direct, it’s not only cost-effective, it’s time-efficient. And rightly so, they’re very concerned about the impact the proposals about the skyway would have for them,” said Farrell.

Farrell says her resolution will come up at Monday night’s board meeting. And a group calling itself “Save the Skyway” will also have their voice heard Monday night.