HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)- Hamburg Farmers Market is postponing the opening of its 43rd season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Typically the market opens the first Sunday in May and runs through the last Saturday in October.

This year it will open on June 6.



Many vendors are offering safe pickup and delivery options for those who want to call or go online to place an order.

