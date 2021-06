HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– People in the Town of Hamburg used their voices to stick up for the Skyway at a town board meeting Monday.



They packed the room to speak in favor of a resolution that supports the elevated highway.



Hamburg residents say the skyway is critical for their commute and also provides a spectacular view.



The resolution passed and Hamburg Town Supervisor James Shaw is calling on other town boards in the southtowns to oppose the destruction of the Skyway.